Crew members abandon ship after Red Sea attack

Crew members aboard a Liberian-flagged ship set ablaze by a series of attacks in the Red Sea have abandoned the vessel after it took on water.

The attack marks the first serious assault in the vital corridor for trade after a months-long campaign by Yemen’s Houthi rebels there.

Suspicion for the attack on the Greek-owned bulk carrier Magic Seas immediately fell on the Houthis, particularly as a security firm said it appeared bomb-carrying drone boats hit the ship after it was targeted by small arms and rocket-propelled grenades.

The rebels’ media reported on the attack but did not claim it. It can take them hours or even days before they acknowledge an assault.

A renewed Houthi campaign against shipping could again draw in US and Western forces to the area, particularly after President Donald Trump targeted the rebels in a major air strike campaign.

And it comes at a sensitive moment in the Middle East, as a possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war hangs in the balance and as Iran weighs whether to restart negotiations over its nuclear programme following US air strikes targeting its most-sensitive atomic sites amid an Israeli war against the Islamic Republic.

“It likely serves as a message that the Houthis continue to possess the capability and willingness to strike at strategic maritime targets regardless of diplomatic developments,” wrote Mohammad al-Basha, a Yemen analyst at the Basha Report risk advisory firm.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre first said that an armed security team on the unidentified vessel had returned fire against an initial attack and that the “situation is ongoing”.

It described the attack as happening 60 miles south west of Hodeida, Yemen, which is held by the country’s Houthi rebels.

“Authorities are investigating,” it said, later adding that the ship was on fire after being “struck by unknown projectiles”.

Ambrey, a private maritime security firm, issued an alert saying that a merchant ship had been “attacked by eight skiffs while transiting northbound in the Red Sea”.

Ambrey later said the ship also had been attacked by bomb-carrying drone boats, which could mark a major escalation. It said two drone boats struck the ship while another two had been destroyed by the armed guards on board.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said the ship was taking on water and its crew were abandoning the vessel.

The Houthi rebels have been launching missile and drone attacks against commercial and military ships in the region in what the group’s leadership has described as an effort to end Israel’s offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The group’s al-Masirah satellite news channel acknowledged the attack occurred, but offered no other comment on it as it aired a speech by its secretive leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi. However, Ambrey said the vessel targeted met “the established Houthi target profile”.

Between November 2023 and January 2025, the Houthis targeted more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two of them and killing four sailors. That has greatly reduced the flow of trade through the Red Sea corridor, which typically sees 1 trillion dollars of goods move through it annually.