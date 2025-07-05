Search for missing girls from summer camp after Texas floods kill at least 24

At least 24 people have been killed and many others are missing, including more than 20 girls from a summer camp, after a storm caused severe flooding in Texas.

The destructive force of the flash floods after the Guadalupe River burst its banks just before dawn on Friday washed out homes and swept away vehicles in Texas Hill Country.

There were hundreds of rescues around Kerr County, including at least 167 by helicopter, authorities said, after nearly a foot of rain fell.

The total number of missing is not known, but the sheriff said between 23 and 25 of them were girls who had been attending Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the river.

Families are reunited at a reunification centre after flash flooding hit the area (AP/Eric Gay)

On social media, parents and families posted desperate pleas for information about loved ones caught in the flood zone.

“The camp was completely destroyed,” said Elinor Lester, 13, one of hundreds of campers at Camp Mystic.

“A helicopter landed and started taking people away. It was really scary.”

She said a raging storm woke up her cabin around 1.30am on Friday (7.30am on Friday BST). When rescuers arrived, they tied a rope for the girls to hold as the children in her cabin walked across the bridge with floodwaters whipping around their knees.

The flooding in the middle of the night on the July 4 US holiday caught many residents, campers and officials by surprise.

First responders scan the banks of the Guadalupe River for individuals swept away by flooding in Ingram, Texas (Michel Fortier/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Officials defended their preparations for severe weather and their response, but said they had not expected such an intense downpour that was, in effect, the equivalent of months’ worth of rain for the area.

One US National Weather Service forecast this week had called for only between three and six inches of rain, said Nim Kidd, the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

“It did not predict the amount of rain that we saw,” he said.

At a news conference late on Friday, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said 24 people had been confirmed killed. Authorities said 237 people had been rescued so far.