Israeli air strikes kill 14 Palestinians in Gaza, including 10 seeking food

Israeli air strikes have killed 14 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including 10 as they sought food in the embattled enclave, hospital officials told reporters.

Two American aid workers with the Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation were also injured in southern Gaza after unknown assailants threw grenades at them at a food distribution site, the organisation said.

The bloodshed comes as US-led ceasefire efforts aimed at halting a nearly 21-month war appear to be gaining momentum.

Hamas gave a “positive” response late on Friday to the latest US proposal for a 60-day truce, but said further talks are needed on implementation.

Israel continues to pound targets in Gaza (AP)

Guarantees are being sought by Hamas that the initial truce would lead to a total end to the war and withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for an agreement and is set to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week to discuss a deal.

The Israeli air strikes struck tents in the Muwasi area on the southern end of Gaza’s Mediterranean coast, killing seven people, including a Palestinian doctor and his three children, according to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Four others were killed in the town of Bani Suheila in southern Gaza, and three people were killed in three different strikes in Khan Younis. The Israeli army did not provide immediate comment on the strikes.

Meanwhile, eight Palestinians were killed near a GHF aid distribution site in the southern city of Rafah, the hospital said.

One Palestinian was also killed near another GHF point in Rafah.

Much of Gaza’s population has been displaced (AP)

It was not clear how far away the Palestinians were from the sites.

GHF denied the killings happened near their sites. Previously the organisation has said no-one has been shot at its sites, which are guarded by private contractors but can only be accessed by passing Israeli military positions hundreds of yards away.

The army had no immediate comment, but has said it fires warning shots as a crowd-control measure and it only aims at people when its troops are threatened.

One Palestinian was also killed waiting in crowds for aid trucks in eastern Khan Younis, officials at Nasser Hospital said.

The United Nations and other international organisations bring in their own supplies of aid. It was unclear to which organisation the aid trucks the Palestinians were waiting for belonged to, but the incident did not appear to be connected to GHF operations.

Crowds of Palestinians often wait for trucks and unload or loot their contents before they reach their destinations. These trucks must pass through areas under Israeli military control. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

The war in Gaza was set off after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage.

Israel responded with an offensive that has killed over 57,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry, displaced nearly all of Gaza’s two million people and left many on the edge of famine.