Iran’s Supreme Leader appears in public for first time since start of war

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has made his first public appearance since the 12-day war between Israel and Iran began, attending a mourning ceremony on the eve of Ashoura.

The absence of Mr Khamenei during the war had suggested heavy security for the Iranian leader, who has final say on all state matters.

There was no immediate report on any public statement made.

Iran has acknowledged the deaths of more than 900 people in the war, as well as thousands of injured.

It also has confirmed serious damage to its nuclear facilities, and has denied access to the sites for inspectors with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Mr Khamenei hosted a remembrance of the seventh century martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Hussein, at a mosque next to his office and residence in the capital, Tehran.

Iranian officials such as the Parliament speaker were present, and such events are always held under heavy security.

Shiites represent over 10% of the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims, and they view Hussein as the rightful successor to Mohammed.

Hussein’s death in battle at the hands of Sunnis at Karbala, south of Baghdad, created a rift in Islam and continues to play a key role in shaping Shiite identity.

In predominantly Shiite Iran, red flags represented Hussein’s blood and black funeral tents and clothes represented mourning.

Processions of chest-beating and self-flagellating men demonstrated fervour.

Some sprayed water over the mourners in the intense heat.

Israel relentlessly attacked Iran beginning on June 13, targeting its nuclear sites, defence systems, high-ranking military officials and atomic scientists.

In retaliation, Iran fired more than 550 ballistic missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted, but those that got through caused damage in many areas and killed 28 people.