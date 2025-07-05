Alleged mastermind of shooting attack on Colombian politician arrested

The alleged mastermind behind the shooting of a conservative Colombian senator and presidential candidate was taken into custody, almost a month after the attack, law enforcement authorities said.

Elder Jose Arteaga Hernandez, alias “Chipi” or “Costeno”, was arrested in a neighbourhood in the northwestern part of the capital, Bogota, national police director Major General Carlos Fernando Triana told reporters.

Authorities had previously accused him and other suspects of being near the Bogota park where Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot in broad daylight on June 7.

Mr Uribe was giving a political speech in the park when he was attacked from behind and wounded in the head, allegedly by a minor who was captured as he fled.

Three other people have been arrested for participating in the logistics and execution of the crime.

The motive is still being investigated.

People march to condemn the assassination attempt against opposition Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay (Santiago Saldarriaga/AP)

Mr Uribe, who in October announced his intention to run in the 2026 presidential election, remains in intensive care and has undergone several surgeries.

From his Senate seat, he had become one of President Gustavo Petro’s most vocal critics.

The attack has been widely condemned in a country with a dark past in which drug cartels and insurgent groups murdered and kidnapped politicians.

Charges against Arteaga include attempted aggravated homicide; manufacturing, trafficking and carrying firearms or ammunition; and using minors to commit crimes.

Interpol issued a red notice against him on Friday.

It was not immediately clear Saturday if Arteaga had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Authorities said he would make his first court appearance over the weekend.

Maj Gen Triana last month said Arteaga “has been involved in a life of crime for more than 20 years, performing hit jobs in all types of crimes in Bogota”.