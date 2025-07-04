Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom split after six-year engagement

Pop star Katy Perry and British actor Orlando Bloom have split, several media outlets reported.

The pair “have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting” and will continue to be seen in public with their daughter, according to a statement cited by platforms including People and USA Today.

The statement, attributed to representatives for both stars, said their priority would be raising their daughter with “love, stability, and mutual respect”.

It comes a week after reports of the couple’s break-up swirled ahead of the wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos, which Bloom attended alone. Perry has been on a world tour.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, have been romantically linked since 2016. The pair split in 2017 but rekindled shortly thereafter, getting engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, as Perry revealed during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Katy Perry is currently on a world tour (Aaron Chown/PA)

In 2020, the pair welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Perry and Bloom got Unicef to announce the news on its Instagram account. Both are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency for children.

Bloom and his former wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011. Daisy is Perry’s only child.

Perry, born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, was previously married to comedian Russell Brand.

Born and raised in California, the 13-time Grammy Award nominee helped usher in the sound of Noughties pop, quickly becoming one of the best-selling artists of all time for her campy, big, belting anthems.

She has released seven studio albums, most notably 2010’s sugar-sweet Teenage Dream. The album produced five US number one singles, tying a record set by Michael Jackson’s 1987 album Bad.

Bloom, who is from Canterbury, is best known for his roles as the elf Legolas in The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit films as well as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean series.