More than 20 injured after coach crashes off road in northern Germany

A coach carrying passengers from Denmark to Austria has skidded off a road in northern Germany and flipped over, injuring more than 20 people including one seriously.

The coach, operated by Flixbus, left the motorway in the early hours near the city of Robel, about 85 miles north of Berlin, police said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The coach came off the A19 (Jens Büttner/dpa via AP)

A total of 23 people were injured on the coach which was carrying 53 passengers and two drivers from Copenhagen to Vienna, according to Flixbus. Rescuers took about two hours to take out one seriously injured victim.

Emergency services, the fire brigade and a rescue helicopter responded. Authorities sealed off the area of the road throughout Friday morning.

Flixbus expressed “great dismay” at the crash and said it was working with authorities to determine the cause of the incident.