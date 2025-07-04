Shropshire Star
Hamas says it has given ‘positive’ response to latest ceasefire proposal

It was not clear if Hamas’ statement meant it had accepted the proposal from US President Donald Trump for a 60-day ceasefire.

Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel (Leo Correa/AP)

Hamas says it has given a “positive” response to the latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza but said further talks were needed on implementation.

Hamas has been seeking guarantees that the initial truce would lead to a total end to the war, now nearly 21 months old.

In a statement issued late Friday, Hamas said it has “delivered the response to the mediators, which was positive”.

