Hamas says it has given ‘positive’ response to latest ceasefire proposal

Hamas says it has given a “positive” response to the latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza but said further talks were needed on implementation.

It was not clear if Hamas’ statement meant it had accepted the proposal from US President Donald Trump for a 60-day ceasefire.

Hamas has been seeking guarantees that the initial truce would lead to a total end to the war, now nearly 21 months old.

In a statement issued late Friday, Hamas said it has “delivered the response to the mediators, which was positive”.