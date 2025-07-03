Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to speak by phone

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have said they will speak by phone on Thursday.

It will be their sixth publicly disclosed chat since Mr Trump returned to the White House this year.

Neither leader offered any immediate details on the topic.

Their previous publicly known call came on June 14, a day after Israel attacked Iran.

Their resumed contacts appeared to reflect both leaders’ interest in mending US-Russian ties that have plummeted to their lowest point since the Cold War amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Emergency services work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in the Donetsk region of Ukraine (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Thursday’s call follows the Pentagon’s confirmation that it is pausing shipments of some weapons to Ukraine as it goes about a global review of US military stockpiles.

The weapons being held up for Ukraine include air defence missiles, precision-guided artillery and other equipment.

The details on the weapons in some of the paused deliveries were confirmed by a US official and former national security official familiar with the matter.

On Tuesday, Mr Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held their first direct telephone call in almost three years.