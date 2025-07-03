Suspect arrested after four people stabbed outside shopping centre in Finland

Four people have been stabbed outside a shopping centre in the southern city of Tampere in Finland.

Police said a suspect has been arrested.

There were no fatalities, and police said there was no longer a threat to the public.

Police outside the Ratina shopping centre in Tampere, Finland (Saara Peltola/Lehtikuva via AP)

Police provided no details about the suspect, but Finnish news media said a man was arrested.

Workers used pressure washers to clean up blood stains outside the shopping centre, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

Police initially blocked all doors of the Ratina shopping centre and people were not allowed to enter or leave. But by early evening, police said they had lifted a lockdown and left the scene.

Tampere, about 100 miles north of Helsinki, is known as the sauna capital of the world.