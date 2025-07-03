Support for Ukraine’s EU membership quest as Zelensky meets key European backers

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has vowed to back Ukraine in its quest to join the European Union, as Denmark officially launched its six-month presidency of the world’s biggest trading bloc.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined Ms Frederiksen and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in the western city of Aarhus, where Denmark is marking the start of its eighth EU presidency since joining in 1973.

It comes after US President Donald Trump’s administration decided to halt some arms shipments promised to help Kyiv fight off Russia’s invasion.

Russia’s renewed push to capture more territory has put Ukraine’s defences under severe strain, with the war now in its fourth year.

Russian missiles and drones are battering Ukrainian cities, while US-led efforts to find a peace settlement have stalled.

“Ukraine belongs in the EU. It is in the interest of both Denmark and Europe. Therefore, the Danish presidency will do everything we can to help Ukraine on its path towards EU membership,” Ms Frederiksen said in a statement.

Ukraine’s EU membership path is being blocked by Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orban insists that the country should remain a buffer zone between Russia and Nato countries.

Increased military support, co-operation with the Ukrainian defence industry and new sanctions against Russia were also due to be discussed between EU officials and Mr Zelensky.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at an event to mark the official opening of Denmark’s EU presidency (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

“We must partly strengthen Ukraine, partly weaken Russia. The first thing we do is increase military support. Ukraine is crucial for Europe’s security,” Ms Frederiksen said. “The second thing we do is sanctions. We must increase the pressure on Russia.”

Her government has invested in Ukraine’s defence industry – which can produce arms and ammunition more quickly and cheaply than elsewhere in Europe – and has invited Ukrainian companies to set up shop on safer ground in Denmark.

Mr Zelensky is also scheduled to have an audience with King Frederik X of Denmark.