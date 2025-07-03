Several reported to have been stabbed near shopping centre in Finnish city

Several people have been stabbed near a shopping centre in the southern Finnish city of Tampere, according to reports.

Public broadcaster Yle reported that one person was detained without giving further details.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the attack but police said the situation no longer posed a danger to others.

Victims were given first aid at the scene.

Video by Yle showed a heavy police presence and ambulances in front of a cordoned-off shopping centre.

Daily Finnish paper Aamulehti reported that police blocked all doors of the Ratine shopping centre and people were not allowed to enter or leave.

Witnesses of the attack were taken to the second floor of the shopping centre for questioning.

Yle also reported that employees from the social and crisis emergency services had arrived to attend to victims and bystanders.