Four dead and 14 others wounded in drive-by shooting in Chicago

Four people have died from gunshot wounds and 14 others have been taken to hospital following a drive-by shooting in the US city of Chicago, police said.

At least three of the injured were in a critical condition.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in Chicago’s River North neighbourhood.

Police officers at the scene of the shooting in Chicago (Armando L Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Several media outlets said it happened outside a restaurant and lounge that had hosted an album release party for a rapper.

Someone opened fire into a crowd standing outside, police said, and the vehicle immediately drove away.

No one was in custody, police said.

Preliminary information from police said 13 women and five men ranging in age from 21 to 32 were shot, and that the dead included two men and two women.