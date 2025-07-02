Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges

Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted of a prostitution-related offence but acquitted on Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life.

The mixed result came on the third day of deliberations.

It could still send Combs, 55, to prison, for as long as a decade, and is likely to end his career as a hitmaking music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends, and paid male sex workers to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

But the jury of eight men and four women acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, related to allegations that he used his money, power and frightening physical force to manipulate his girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fuelled sex marathons with the men.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, left, with his defence team, as he watches the jury file out (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Combs and his defence team argued that the women were willing participants and that none of his violence justified the severity of the charges.

The jury foreperson confirmed the verdict reached was unanimous.

After they read the verdict, Combs held his hands up in a prayer motion, looking at the jury, and hugged his defence lawyer Teny Geragos.

After the verdict was read, the judge gave the jury guidance on speaking about the case to the media, to the public and more.

Combs continuing to pump his right fist subtly, seemingly satisfied that he was acquitted on the most serious charges.

Combs seemed buoyant arriving in the courtroom earlier Wednesday, a contrast to his mood a day earlier after he learned that the jury had reached a yet-to-be-disclosed verdict on all but one of the five charges he faced.

Combs smiled and clasped his hands together in the air toward his family and supporters before hugging several of his lawyers and sitting down to await the outcome of the jury’s third day of deliberations.

A short while later, Combs, his head bowed, stood several feet from his family for less than a minute as they sat with their heads bowed in prayer.

As they did on Monday, Combs and family members then applauded before he was led from the courtroom. The family later got in a van and left the court.

On Tuesday, US district judge Arun Subramanian had ordered the jury to continue its closed-door discussions for a third day after they said they were unable to reach consensus on the top count: racketeering conspiracy.

Mr Subramanian adjourned the court while he considered whether to grant Combs bail.

Combs, 55, has been behind bars since his arrest in September. His lawyers argued that the acquittal on the most serious counts changed the legal landscape enough that he should get bail.

Combs appeared overwhelmed as the court adjourned for at least a few hours.

He wiped his face, turning and kneeling at his chair, his head bowed in prayer. In the audience, his relatives stood and applauded as he faced them.

“I’ll be home soon,” he said, and “I love you, baby.”

“I love you, mum,” he added.