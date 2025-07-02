Australia cancels Kanye West’s visa over release of Heil Hitler single

US rapper Ye was stripped of a visa to enter Australia after he released his single Heil Hitler, a government minister has said.

Home affairs minister Tony Burke revealed that Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – has been travelling for years to Australia, where his wife of three years, Bianca Censori, was born.

Her family live in Melbourne.

Mr Burke said Heil Hitler, released in May, promoted Nazism. It has been criticised as an antisemitic tribute to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

“He’s been coming to Australia for a long time. He’s got family here. And he’s made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again once he released the Heil Hitler song and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia,” the minister told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry,” he added.

Australia’s Migration Act sets security and character requirements for non-citizens to enter the country.

Its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, have seen a spate of antisemitic attacks since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 2023.