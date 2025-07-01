US slams ‘smear campaign’ as pro-Iran hackers threaten to release Trump material

Pro-Iran hackers have threatened to release emails supposedly stolen from people connected to Donald Trump, according to a report, in a move federal authorities called a “calculated smear campaign.”

The US warned of continued Iranian cyberattacks after American strikes on Tehran’s nuclear facilities and the threats they could pose to services, economic systems and companies.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the threat to expose emails about the president is “nothing more than digital propaganda” meant to damage Mr Trump and other federal officials.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles is among the figures whose emails are reported to be involved (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

“A hostile foreign adversary is threatening to illegally exploit purportedly stolen and unverified material in an effort to distract, discredit and divide,” CISA spokeswoman Marci McCarthy wrote in a social media post.

“These criminals will be found, and they will be brought to justice.”

Reuters reported that it contacted the alleged hackers online, and they told the news organisation that they had a large cache of emails from Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles, other senior advisers and porn actress Stormy Daniels, to whom a hush money payment led to Mr Trump’s criminal conviction.

Federal prosecutors charged three Iranians last year on allegations of hacking into Mr Trump’s presidential campaign. Hackers also targeted the campaign of Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and unsuccessfully tried to leak material supposedly taken from Mr Trump to Democrats and members of the media.

Stormy Daniels (Alamy/PA)

The threat to release more hacked emails was reported on the day that CISA, the FBI and the National Security Agency issued a public bulletin warning that hacking groups supportive of Tehran may attack US interests despite a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

The hackers, authorities warned, could seek to disrupt or disable critical infrastructure systems such as utilities, transportation and economic hubs. They also could target defence contractors or other American companies with ties to Israel, the agencies said.

The bulletin outlined recommendations, including the use of regular software updates and strong password management systems to shore up digital defences.

Hackers backing Tehran have targeted US banks, defence contractors and energy companies after American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, but so far have not caused widespread disruptions.