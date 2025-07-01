Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to meet Trump in Washington next week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will travel to Washington next week to meet Donald Trump and other officials.

Speaking to a meeting of his cabinet, Mr Netanyahu did not elaborate on the contents of his visit, except to say he will discuss a trade deal.

His visit comes as the US president has signalled he is ready for Israel and Hamas to wind down the war in Gaza, which is likely to be a focus of their talks.

Iran is also expected to be a main topic of discussion after the 12-day war with Israel.