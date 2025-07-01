Europe swelters under a punishing heatwave with Paris forecast to reach 40C

France and the rest of Europe remains in the grip of the first major heatwave this summer with health warnings in effect on Tuesday, even as conditions begin to improve in some parts of the region.

Punishing temperatures were forecast to reach 40C in Paris and to stay unusually high in Belgium and the Netherlands.

In contrast, temperatures are falling in Portugal, where no red heat warnings were issued.

Italy has also seen soaring temperatures (AP)

In France, the national weather agency Meteo-France placed several departments under the highest red alert, with the Paris region particularly hard-hit.

The heatwave – defined as consecutive days of very high temperature – is expected to intensify on Tuesday and more than 1,300 schools were expected to be partially or fully closed, the French education ministry said.

Visitors to the Eiffel Tower without tickets were told to postpone their visits, and the summit of the city’s landmark was closed until Thursday.

In Spain, Barcelona reported the hottest month of June since records began more than 100 years ago.

Parts of Europe including Switzerland have seen above-average temperatures (AP)

Meanwhile, 17 of Italy’s 27 major cities were experiencing a heatwave, according to health officials.

Meteo-France also warned of the heightened risk of wildfires due to the drought-stricken soil, compounded by a lack of rain in June and the recent surge in temperature.

Climate experts warn that future summers are likely to be hotter than any recorded to date. By 2100, France could be up to 4C warmer, with temperatures exceeding 40C expected every year and extreme heat spikes potentially reaching 50C.

According to Meteo-France, the country may face a tenfold increase in the number of heat wave days by 2100.

In Portugal, Lisbon was forecast to reach 33C, typical for this time of the year, though some inland areas could still see peaks of 43C, according to the national weather agency.

June temperature records were broken in two locations in Portugal on June 29.