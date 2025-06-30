Serbian police remove barricades and make new arrests as protesters block roads

Serbian police removed street barricades in the capital Belgrade that are part of persistent dissent against the government of populist President Aleksandar Vucic.

Demonstrators are demanding the release of dozens of university students and others arrested after a massive weekend rally, accused of attacking the police or plotting to overthrow the government.

Police dismantled metal fences and moved garbage containers blocking traffic in Belgrade’s Zemun district on Monday, while several dozen protesters raised their hands in the air and chanted anti-government slogans.

Serbian gendarmerie officers prepare to remove a street blockade that was set up as part of a protest in Belgrade, Serbia (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Police also intervened separately in a city centre area.

Protesters later changed tactics and continuously walked over a pedestrian crossing, thus blocking traffic again.

The protests and blockades began after a train station canopy collapsed in November, killing 16 people.

Many in Serbia blamed the tragedy on corruption-fuelled negligence in state infrastructure projects.

Thousands of demonstrators halted traffic at various locations in Belgrade and elsewhere throughout the country on Sunday evening, including a key bridge over the Sava River in the capital.

Police removed those blockades early on Monday.

Police said in a statement that a number of people were detained but did not specify how many.

Video posted on social media showed police vehicles driving at high speed through a blockade in one Belgrade street and people fleeing in panic.

Serbian gendarmerie officers stand in front of anti-government protesters in Belgrade, Serbia (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Mr Vucic praised police action in a statement during a visit to Spain, saying: “Citizens should not worry, the state is strong enough to secure law and order.”

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people demanded a snap parliamentary election at a student-led rally they hope will oust Mr Vucic’s right-wing government.

Groups of protesters clashed with police after the official part of the rally ended.

Dozens were later detained.

Mr Vucic has refused to call the election, which is scheduled to be held in 2027.

University students and professors are a key force behind nearly eight months of almost daily protests and Mr Vucic has accused them of “terror” and attempts to destroy the country.

Riot police used batons, pepper spray and shields to charge at demonstrators who threw rocks and other objects at police cordons.

Nearly 40 people face criminal charges over the clashes, police said.

People react as Serbian gendarmerie officers remove a street blockade that was set up as part of a protest in Belgrade (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Authorities detained at least eight university students for alleged acts against the constitutional order and national security, accusing them of planning attacks on state institutions.

Critics say Mr Vucic has become increasingly authoritarian since coming to power over a decade ago, stifling democratic freedoms while allowing corruption and organised crime to flourish, which he has denied.

Serbia is formally seeking entry to the European Union, but Mr Vucic’s government has nourished relations with Russia and China.