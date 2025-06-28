Russian drone strike on Odesa kills married couple, Ukraine says

Two people died and at least 17 more were injured as Russian drones struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa overnight, Ukrainian authorities said.

A drone slammed into a residential tower block in the city, causing damage to three floors and trapping residents, emergency services said.

The two people killed in the attack were a married couple, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper, who added that three children were among the injured.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow. According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, more than 40 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight and on Saturday morning, over western Russia and Kremlin-occupied Crimea.

Long-range drone strikes have been a hallmark of the war, now in its fourth year.

At the start of June, nearly a third of Moscow’s strategic bomber fleet was destroyed or damaged in a covert Ukrainian operation using drones sneaked into Russian territory.

Smaller, short-range drones are used by both sides on the battlefield and in areas close to the roughly 1,000-kmilometer (620-mile) front line.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in a report published on Thursday that short-range drone attacks killed at least 395 civilians and injured 2,635 between the start of the war in February 2022 and April 2025.

Almost 90% of the attacks were by the Russian armed forces, it reported.

More than 13,300 civilians have died and some 34,700 have been injured in the war, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a report on June 11.