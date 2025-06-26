Iran’s Supreme Leader makes first public statement after end of Israel-Iran war

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed victory over Israel on Thursday in his first public statement since a ceasefire was declared in the war between the two countries.

Mr Khamenei hasn’t been seen in public since taking shelter in a secret location after the outbreak of the war on June 13, when Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and targeted top military commanders and scientists.

Following a massive American attack on June 22, which hit the nuclear sites with bunker-buster bombs, US President Donald Trump was able to help negotiate a ceasefire that came into effect on Tuesday.

Mr Khamenei did release a video message on June 19 during the war, and Iranian state television and the supreme leader’s own social media pages announced that he would be releasing another video message to Iran on Thursday.

In his first comment posted on X, he offered his “congratulations on the victory” over Israel.