Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs confirms he will not testify at sex trafficking trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs told the judge at his sex trafficking trial that he is doing an “excellent job” as he confirmed that he will not be testifying.

Combs made the comment to US District Judge Arun Subramanian after being asked if he planned to testify.

The question was posed after the prosecution rested after a more than six-week-long presentation of evidence against the hip-hop star that confronted him with former employees and two former girlfriends who expressed regret at his treatment of them over the past two decades.

After the prosecution rested, Combs’ lawyers asked Judge Subramanian to halt the trial immediately and throw out the charges, arguing the charges were not proven. The judge reserved a decision.

The government rested after defence lawyer Teny Geragos finished questioning the prosecution’s final witness: Joseph Cerciello, a Homeland Security Investigations agent.

Prosecutors have cited the “freak offs” as proof of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges that resulted in Combs’ arrest last September.

Defence lawyers, though, say they were consensual sexual encounters.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty and has remained incarcerated without bail after multiple judges concluded last autumn that he was a danger to the community.

A courtroom sketch of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

The government’s case has consisted of 34 witnesses, including former employees of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment companies, but the bulk of its case has come from the evidence of two former girlfriends: Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and a model and internet personality known to jurors only by the pseudonym “Jane”.

Ms Ventura, 38, gave evidence for four days during the trial’s first week, saying she felt pressured to engage in hundreds of “freak offs” because the encounters would enable her to be intimate with Combs after performing sexually with male sex workers while he watched them.

Jane testified for six days about the sexual performances she labelled “hotel nights”, saying that she was putting them into perspective after beginning therapy three months ago. She said she felt coerced into engaging in them as recently as last August, but did so because she loved and still loves Combs.

Ms Ventura was in a relationship with Combs from 2007 to 2018, while Jane was frequently with him from 2021 until his arrest.

A defence presentation is expected to be completed by the end of the day without any witnesses.

Throughout the trial, defence lawyers have made their case for exoneration through their questioning of witnesses, including several who gave evidence reluctantly or only after they were granted immunity from any crimes they may have committed.

Closing arguments were tentatively scheduled for Thursday.