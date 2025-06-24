Brazilian tourist found dead after falling from Indonesian volcano

A young Brazilian hiker who fell from the ridge of a towering Indonesian volcano and was trapped there for almost four days has been found dead, Brazil’s government said.

For days, millions of people in Brazil had watched, posted and prayed as rescuers tried to locate her.

The tourist, 26-year-old Juliana Marins, was climbing Mount Rinjani – an active 12,224-foot volcano on the Indonesian island of Lombok – with a guide and five other foreigners on June 21 when she fell some 1,968 feet, Indonesian authorities said.

“No signs of life were found,” said Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency.

Ms Marins’ family in Brazil confirmed her death.

Rescuers prepare for the evacuation operation for Juliana Marins, a Brazilian tourist who fell off the ridge of Mount Rinjani while hiking near the volcano’s summit, in Lombok, Indonesia (BASARNAS via AP)

The Indonesian rescue team said it found Ms Marins’ body beside a crater using a thermal drone after four days of intensive searches complicated by extremely harsh terrain and weather.

The difficult conditions and limited visibility delayed the evacuation process, Mr Syafii said.

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry called her death a tragedy and said that the country’s embassy in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, had co-ordinated the rescue with local authorities.

Ms Marins’ ordeal has riveted her home country, Brazil, with millions following the dramatic search-and-rescue efforts since news broke of her fall.

Authorities did not say when exactly she died.

In an Instagram post, Ms Marins’ family thanked the many Brazilians who had prayed for their daughter’s safety.

Ms Marins, a dancer who lived in Niteroi, outside Rio de Janeiro, had been travelling across Asia since February, her family said. She had visited the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand before reaching Indonesia.