Russian attacks on Ukraine kill at least 10 people, most of them in Kyiv

Russian drones and missiles killed at least 10 civilians in Ukraine in overnight attacks, local officials said, with seven deaths reported in the capital, Kyiv.

Russia fired 352 drones and decoys overnight, as well as 11 ballistic missiles and five cruise missiles, Ukraine’s air force said.

Air defences intercepted or jammed 339 drones and 15 missiles before they could reach their targets, a statement said.

The strikes came nearly a week after a Russian attack killed 28 people in Kyiv, 23 of them in a residential building that collapsed after a direct missile hit.

Russian forces for several months have been trying to drive deeper into Ukraine as part of a summer push along the 620-mile front line, though the Institute for the Study of War said progress has failed to make significant gains.

Rescue workers put out a fire of a building damaged by a Russian drone strike on Kyiv (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

“Russian forces are largely relying on poorly trained infantry to make gains in the face of Ukraine’s drone-based defence,” the Washington-based think tank said late Sunday.

Russia also has pounded civilian areas with long-range strikes in an apparent attempt to weaken Ukrainian morale.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said preliminary data indicated that Russian forces used North Korean missiles in the Kyiv strike.

He called Russia, North Korea and Iran, which has provided drones to Russia, a “coalition of murderers”.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine’s defence and new ways to pressure Russia will be the two main topics in his visit to the United Kingdom on Monday.

Mr Zelensky is set to meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer ahead of this week’s Nato summit in The Hague.

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the latest strikes demonstrated Russia’s “unlimited cruelty” by deliberately aiming at civilian targets, and promised more European sanctions on Moscow.

Drones and missiles hit residential areas, hospitals and sports infrastructure in numerous districts across Kyiv, emergency services said.

The most severe damage was in Shevchenkivskyi district, where a section of a five-story apartment building collapsed.

Six people were killed in the district, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Ten others, including a pregnant woman, were rescued from a nearby high-rise that also sustained heavy damage. Dozens of vehicles were burned or mangled by flying debris.

An Iranian Shahed exploding drone launched by Russia (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The Russian attack also damaged the entrance to the Sviatoshyn subway station in Kyiv, slightly injuring two people, said Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration. He said more than 30 people were injured across the city.

Underground subway stations have served as shelters for those seeking protection from aerial attacks. During almost nightly strikes, stations across Kyiv are often filled with people waiting out the danger.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a Russian short-range drone attack killed two people and wounded 10 more in the Chernihiv region late on Sunday, authorities said. Three children were among the wounded, according to the regional administration head, Viacheslav Chaus.

Another person was killed and eight wounded overnight in the city of Bila Tserkva, around 53 miles south west of the capital.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry said its air defences shot down 23 Ukrainian drones overnight into Monday.