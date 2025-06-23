Iran says it attacked US forces at air base in Qatar
There was no immediate acknowledgment from Qatari authorities of any attack.
By contributor David Rising, Associated Press
Iran has said that it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base.
The announcement was made on state television as martial music played.
A caption on the screen called it “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression”.
The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.