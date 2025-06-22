In Pictures: Revellers in baroque costumes dance until dawn at masked ball

Dressed in their finest baroque costumes and signature masks, guests danced the night away at the Palace of Versailles in France.

On Saturday night, the Great Masked Ball brought together 2,500 costumed revellers, who partied until dawn from the famous Orangerie to the Ballroom Grove, an amphitheatre of greenery laid out in the grandiose gardens designed by Andre Le Notre.

This year’s theme – Animal is the Future – fused dance performances, DJ sets, and vibrant visuals, captivating a crowd required to be fully costumed and masked to gain entry.

(Christophe Ena/AP)

