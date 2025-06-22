Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Revellers in baroque costumes dance until dawn at masked ball

The event took place at the Palace of Versailles in France.

Costumed guests watch fireworks in the gardens at Versailles (Christophe Ena/AP)

Dressed in their finest baroque costumes and signature masks, guests danced the night away at the Palace of Versailles in France.

On Saturday night, the Great Masked Ball brought together 2,500 costumed revellers, who partied until dawn from the famous Orangerie to the Ballroom Grove, an amphitheatre of greenery laid out in the grandiose gardens designed by Andre Le Notre.

This year’s theme – Animal is the Future – fused dance performances, DJ sets, and vibrant visuals, captivating a crowd required to be fully costumed and masked to gain entry.

Costumed guests dance during the Great Masked Ball
(Christophe Ena/AP)
Costumed guests watch performers at the Great Masked Ball
(Christophe Ena/AP)
Costumed guests take photos as they arrive at the Great Masked Ball
(Christophe Ena/AP)
Costumed guests run in the gardens
(Christophe Ena/AP)
A costumed guest attends the Great Masked Ball
(Christophe Ena/AP)
Costumed guests attend the Great Masked Ball
(Christophe Ena/AP)
Costumed guests arrive in the gardens of Versailles
(Christophe Ena/AP)
Costumed guests attend the Great Masked Ball
(Christophe Ena/AP)
Costumed guests dance at the Great Masked Ball
(Christophe Ena/AP)
Costumed guests watch fireworks in the gardens of Versailles
(Christophe Ena/AP)

