Iran’s leader rejects Trump’s call to surrender

Iran’s supreme leader has rejected US calls for surrender in the face of Israeli strikes and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause “irreparable damage” to them, in an official statement read by a state TV anchor.

The remarks from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has only been seen once since the strikes began, came after US president Donald Trump demanded “Unconditional surrender” in a social media post and warned Mr Khamenei that the US knows where he is but has no plans to kill him, “at least not for now”.

Mr Trump initially distanced himself from Israel’s surprise attack on Friday that triggered the conflict, but in recent days has hinted at greater American involvement, saying he wants something “much bigger” than a ceasefire.

The US has also sent more warplanes to the region.

The 86-year-old Iranian leader said: “Any military involvement by the US in this field will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage for them.”

Mr Khamenei also urged officials to “continue their work with strength and trust in God”.

“God will certainly and surely make the Iranian nation … victorious,” he said.

An Iranian official had earlier warned that US intervention would risk “all-out war.”

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei did not elaborate, but thousands of American troops are based in nearby countries within range of Iran’s weapons.

The US has threatened a massive response to any attack.

Another Iranian official said the country would keep enriching uranium for peaceful purposes, apparently ruling out Mr Trump’s demands that Iran give up its disputed nuclear programme.