Hurricane Erick forms off Mexican coast, threatening flooding and mudslides

Hurricane Erick has formed in the Pacific Ocean on a forecast track to bring heavy rain, strong winds, storm surge and possible mudslides to southern coastal Mexico, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

Up to 20 inches of rain could fall across the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, with lighter amounts in Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states, the Miami-based centre said in an advisory.

The rainfall threatened flooding and mudslides, especially in areas with steep terrain.

Erick was located about 160 miles south-southeast of Puerto Angel and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It is moving north west at approximately 7mph.

Erick is expected to be at or near major hurricane status as it approaches the Mexican coast on Thursday.

A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher and wind speeds of 111-129 mph.

The storm’s projected path would take its centre near the resort of Acapulco, which was devastated in October 2023 by Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 hurricane that rapidly intensified and caught many unprepared.

At least 52 people died in Otis and 32 were missing, after the storm severely damaged almost all of the resort’s hotels.

Guerrero state governor Evelyn Salgado said on Tuesday that lessons were learned from that storm. She said all schools in the state would close on Wednesday and said 582 shelters were prepared to receive people who might evacuate their homes.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Acapulco to Puerto Angel. A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected in the area, and preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion, according to the hurricane centre advisory.