Trump to depart G7 early as Israel-Iran conflict shows signs of intensifying

President Donald Trump is abruptly leaving the G7 summit, departing a day early on Monday as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies and the US leader has declared that Tehran should be evacuated “immediately”.

World leaders had gathered in Canada with the specific goal of helping to defuse a series of global pressure points, only to be disrupted by a showdown over Iran’s nuclear programme that could escalate in dangerous and uncontrollable ways.

Israel launched an aerial bombardment campaign against Iran four days ago.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer participate in a group photo at the G7 Summit (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

At the summit, Mr Trump warned that Tehran needs to curb its nuclear programme before it is “too late”.

He said Iranian leaders would “like to talk” but they had already had 60 days to reach an agreement on their nuclear ambitions and failed to do so before the Israeli aerial assault began.

“They have to make a deal,” he said.

Asked what it would take for the US to get involved in the conflict militarily, Mr Trump said on Monday morning: “I don’t want to talk about that.”

But by Monday afternoon, Mr Trump warned ominously on social media, “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Shortly after that, Mr Trump decided to leave the summit and skip a series of Tuesday meetings that would address the ongoing war in Ukraine and global trade issues.

As Mr Trump posed for a picture on Monday evening with the other G7 leaders, he said simply: “I have to be back, very important.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the host, said: “I am very grateful for the president’s presence and I fully understand.”