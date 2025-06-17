Man, 80, gets stuck while driving luxury Mercedes car down Rome’s Spanish Steps

An 80-year-old man drove a compact luxury Mercedes-Benz A Class sedan down the landmark Spanish Steps in Rome before getting stuck part-way down, police said.

The man, who tested negative for alcohol, was cited on the spot for driving down the monument in the Italian capital’s historic centre, police said.

Police did not identify the driver or say if the car was his. They also did not say whether or not he was using a navigator.

The small sporty car was later removed by firefighters using a crane.

One of Rome’s most recognisable monuments, the Spanish Steps have never been intended for motor vehicles, although some thrill seekers have tried their luck.

A Saudi man was charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage after a surveillance camera recorded him driving a rented Maserati down the 135 steps in 2022.

The Spanish Steps take their name from the Spanish Embassy to the Holy See in the nearby square.

A famous background for numerous films, they were built in the 1720s and have long been a popular spot to people-watch and hang out.