Alert raised to highest level as volcano erupts in Indonesia

The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano in Indonesia has erupted, sending towering columns of hot ash into the air.

Authorities raised the eruption alert to the highest level and expanded the danger zone to about five miles from the crater.

Indonesia’s Geology Agency said in a statement it recorded the volcano unleashing about 32,800 feet of thick grey clouds on Tuesday afternoon, following significant volcanic activities.

The ashes expanded into a mushroom-shaped cloud that could be seen from cities located up to 90 miles from the mountain.

Volcanic smoke billows from Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia (Andre Kriting/AP)

There were no casualties reported.

Residents were warned to be vigilant about heavy rainfall triggering lava flows in rivers originating from the volcano

An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in November killed nine people and injured dozens.

The 5,197-foot mountain is a twin volcano with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan in the district of Flores Timur.

Indonesia is an archipelago of 270 million people with frequent seismic activity.

It has 120 active volcanoes and sits along the Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.