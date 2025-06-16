Doctor who helped give Matthew Perry ketamine will plead guilty to drug charges

A doctor charged with giving Matthew Perry ketamine in the months leading up to the Friends star’s overdose has agreed to plead guilty, authorities said on Monday.

Dr Salvador Plascencia has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

A doctor charged with giving Matthew Perry ketamine has agreed to plead guilty (Ian West/PA)

They said the plea carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and Plascencia is expected to enter the plea in the coming weeks.

Plascencia and a woman accused of being a ketamine dealer had been the primary targets of the prosecution, after three other defendants, including another doctor, agreed to plead guilty in exchange for their co-operation.

Plascencia had been scheduled to start trial in August.

Perry died on October 28 2023, aged 54.