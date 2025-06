At least 34 Palestinians killed in shootings near food distribution centres

At least Health officials said 34 Palestinians were shot dead on Monday in areas near food distribution centres in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The toll was the deadliest yet in the near-daily shootings that have taken place as thousands of Palestinians move through Israeli military-controlled areas to reach the food centres run by the private contractor, Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Two witnesses said Israeli troops opened fire early on Monday in an attempt to control the crowds.

There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military. It has said in previous instances that troops fired warning shots at what it calls suspects approaching their positions.

Palestinians line up to buy dinner at a food stand near the beachfront at a tent camp for displaced people in Gaza City (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Gaza’s health ministry said 33 Palestinians were killed trying to reach the GHF centre near the southern city of Rafah and another en route to a GHF hub in central Gaza. It said four other people were killed elsewhere.

Two Palestinians trying to get food at the Rafah site, Heba Jouda and Mohammed Abed, told the Associated Press that Israeli forces fired on the crowds at about 4am at the flag roundabout.

The roundabout, hundreds of metres from the GHF centre, has repeatedly been the scene of shootings.

The military has designated specific routes to access the food centres, and GHF has warned aid-seekers that leaving the roads is dangerous, but many do in an attempt to get to the food first.

Israel and the United States say the new GHF system is needed to prevent Hamas from siphoning off aid.

GHF says there has been no violence in or around the sites themselves.

UN agencies and major aid groups, which have delivered humanitarian aid across Gaza since the start of the 20-month Israel-Hamas war, have rejected the new system, saying it cannot meet the territory’s needs and allows Israel to use aid as a weapon.

They deny there is widespread theft of aid by Hamas.

Palestinian health officials say scores of people have been killed and hundreds wounded since the sites opened last month.

Experts have warned that Israel’s ongoing military campaign and restrictions on the entry of aid have put Gaza, which is home to some 2.0 million Palestinians, at risk of famine.