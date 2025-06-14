Two US politicians and their spouses shot in ‘targeted’ attacks on homes

A US mayor says two state politicians were shot in their homes.

Minnesota mayor Ryan Sabas of Champlin said state senator John Hoffman and state representative Melissa Hortman were shot, and that Mr Hoffman’s wife was also shot.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that investigators believe that the suspect may have been posing as a law enforcement officer.

The person said investigators were still working to establish motive for the attacks and were still in the early stages of an investigation.

Governor Tim Walz said the shooting was targeted.

Mr Hoffman, a Democrat, was first elected in 2012.

He runs Hoffman Strategic Advisors, a consulting firm.

He previously served as vice-chairman of the Anoka Hennepin School Board, which manages the largest school district in Minnesota.

A police officer sets up a perimeter with police tape near the scene of the shooting (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

Mr Hoffman is married and has one daughter.

Ms Hortman is the top House Democratic leader in the state legislature and a former house speaker.

She was first elected in 2004.

Ms Hortman, a lawyer, is married and has two children.

Both Mr Hoffman and Ms Hortman represent districts located north of Minneapolis.