Military parade kick offs in US capital as protesters decry Trump

Tanks, troops and marching bands assembled in the US capital for a massive parade of American military power requested by President Donald Trump, a show that was met by thousands of Americans around the country displaying another kind of power: protest.

Hours before the parade honouring the Army’s 250th anniversary was set to start, demonstrators turned out in streets and parks around the nation to decry the Republican president as a dictator or would-be king.

They criticised Trump for using the military to respond to those protesting his deportation efforts and for sending tanks, thousands of marching troops and military aircraft out for show in the US capital.

A demonstrator wearing a Trump mask marches with others during a protest taking place on the day of a military parade commemorating the US Army’s 250th anniversary (AP)

In Washington DC, anti-war protesters unfurled signs that said “Homes not drones” not far from a display of armoured vehicles, helicopters and military-grade equipment on the National Mall set up to commemorate the US Army’s birthday.

Bowls of red, white and blue punch were ladled out to attendees, along with slices of a large Army-themed cake that uniformed officials cut with a sabre.

Vendors outside the festival sold gear marking the military milestone. Others hawked Trump-themed merchandise.

Mr Trump has been wanting a military parade in Washington DC ever since he watched one in France with tanks, soldier and jets overhead in 2017.

US Army soldiers walking along Constitution Avenue ahead of the parade (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

His dream is set to finally be realised on a day that coincides with his 79th birthday and Flag Day, after organisers tacked the parade onto the line-up for the Army celebration.

Mr Trump got regular updates on the planning and made requests for aircraft and hardware to capture the might of the military.

The military procession was set to step off from the Lincoln Memorial later on Saturday, under the threat of stormy weather and to the accompaniment of protests elsewhere in the city.

Mr Trump brushed off the possibility of both disruptions, with a social media post on Saturday morning that said the “great military parade” would be on “rain or shine”.

Demonstrators rally near Lafayette Park during a demonstration against US President Donald Trump’s policies in Washington DC (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

The protests, he said earlier, “will be met with very big force”.

Hours ahead of the parade, crowds of protesters with anti-Trump signs marched toward the White House, escorted by police vehicles and officers on bicycles.

Some held a giant banner that read: “TRUMP MUST GO NOW”.

The parade has drawn criticism for its price tag of up to 45 million dollars and the possibility that the lumbering tanks could tear up city streets.

The US Army has taken a variety of steps to protect the streets, including laying metal plates along the route.

About 6 in 10 Americans said Saturday’s parade was “not a good use” of government money.

The vast majority of people, 78%, said they neither approve nor disapprove of the parade overall, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research.

Saturday’s event is expected to include about 6,600 soldiers, 50 helicopters and 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks, as well as possibly 200,000 attendees and heightened security to match.