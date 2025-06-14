Hunt for gunmen after Australian man shot dead at villa on Bali

Authorities in Indonesia are searching for two Australian gunmen suspected of killing an Australian tourist and injuring another at a villa on the resort island of Bali.

The shooting just after midnight on Friday, at Villa Casa Santisya near Munggu Beach in the district of Badung, killed Zivan Radmanovic, 32, from Melbourne.

The second victim, who is 34 and also from Melbourne, was beaten, said Badung Police Chief Arif Batubara.

“We cannot yet determine the motive,” he said, adding that an investigation is under way.

Plain-clothed police officers at the villa (AP)

The two Australians were taken to hospitals in Denpasar, the provincial capital.

According to police, the villa had three rooms occupied with a total of five guests when the shooting happened.

The two victims’ wives were also there and another foreign tourist, Mr Batubara said.

Mr Radmanovic was shot in a bathroom where police found 17 bullet casings and two intact bullets.

At least three witnesses at the villa told investigators that two gunmen, one wearing an orange jacket with a dark helmet and another wearing a dark green jacket, a black mask and a dark helmet, arrived on a scooter at around midnight.

Mr Radmanovic’s wife, Gourdeas Jazmyn, 30, told police that she woke up when she heard her husband screaming. She cowered under a blanket when she heard multiple gunshots.

She later found her husband’s body and the injured Australian, whose wife has also said she saw the attackers.

The Australian consulate in Bali has been contacted by authorities and a post-mortem examination will be carried out if the family of the victim give permission, Mr Batubara said.