Australian man shot dead at villa on Bali

An Australian man has been shot dead and a second Australian tourist suffered injuries at a villa on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali, police said.

Police Chief Arif Batubara said the shooting on Saturday at Villa Casa Santisya near Munggu Beach in Badung regency is under investigation and police are looking for witnesses.

The victims were taken to Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar, the provincial capital.

Mr Batubara identified the dead man as Zivan Radmanovic, 32, from Melbourne.

The second victim suffered injuries from being punched, he said.

“We cannot yet determine the motive for this shooting and also who the perpetrator is until our investigation is complete,” Mr Batubara said.