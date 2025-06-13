Israel attacks Iran’s nuclear and missile sites, prompting drone retaliation

Israel has attacked the Iranian capital in strikes that targeted the country’s nuclear programme and killed at least two top military officers.

The assault on Tehran raises the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries and appears to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.

The strikes came amid simmering tensions over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme and appeared certain to trigger a reprisal, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning that “severe punishment” would be directed at Israel.

Senior Iranian military personnel were killed in the strikes (AP)

Hours later, Israel’s military said it had begun intercepting Iranian drones launched in retaliation.

An Israeli official said the interceptions were taking place outside of Israeli territory, but did not elaborate.

Iraq said more than 100 Iranian drones had crossed its airspace, and a short time later neighbouring Jordan said its air force and defence systems had intercepted several missiles and drones that had entered its airspace for fear they would fall in its territory.

Israel’s attack on Iran hit several sites, including the country’s main nuclear enrichment facility, where black smoke could be seen rising into the air.

The attack was launched in the early hours (AP)

The leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Gen Hossein Salami, was confirmed dead, Iranian state television reported.

This is a significant blow to Tehran’s governing theocracy and an immediate escalation of its long-simmering conflict with Israel.

The chief of staff of Iranian armed forces, Gen Mohammad Bagheri, was also confirmed dead by Iranian state television. Other top military officials and scientists were believed to have been killed.

In Washington, the Trump administration, which had cautioned Israel against an attack during continued negotiations over Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme, said that it had not been involved and warned against any retaliation targeting US interests or personnel.

Iranian protesters hold up Iranian and Palestinian flags in an anti-Israeli gathering in Tehran (AP)

Still, it seemed likely the US suspected an attack could be in the offing, with Washington on Wednesday pulling some American diplomats from Iraq’s capital and offering voluntary evacuations for the families of US troops in the wider Middle East.

Israeli leaders cast the pre-emptive assault as a fight for the nation’s survival that was necessary to head off an imminent threat that Iran would build nuclear bombs, though it remains unclear how close the country is to achieving that or whether Iran had actually been planning a strike soon.

“It could be a year. It could be within a few months,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, as he vowed to pursue the attack for as long as necessary to “remove this threat”.

“This is a clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival,” he added.