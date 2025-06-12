Warning on Iran nuclear obligations as further US talks planned

The UN nuclear watchdog has formally found that Iran is not complying with its nuclear obligations for the first time in 20 years, a move that could lead to further tensions and set in motion an effort to restore sanctions on Tehran later this year.

Iran reacted immediately by saying it will establish a new enrichment facility after the vote against it.

The announcement said the facility will be “in a secure location” and that “other measures are also being planned”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has no choice but to respond to this political resolution,” the Iranian foreign ministry and the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran said in a joint statement announcing the decision.

Nineteen countries on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) board, which represents the agency’s member nations, voted for the resolution, according to diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Russia, China and Burkina Faso opposed it, 11 abstained and two did not vote.

In the draft resolution seen by The Associated Press, the board of governors renewed a call on Iran to provide answers “without delay” in a long-running investigation into uranium traces found at several locations that Tehran has failed to declare as nuclear sites.

Western officials suspect the uranium traces could provide evidence that Iran had a secret nuclear weapons programme until 2003.

The resolution was put forward by France, the UK, Germany and the United States.

“Iran’s many failures to uphold its obligations since 2019 to provide the agency with full and timely co-operation regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple undeclared locations in Iran … constitutes non-compliance with its obligations under its safeguards agreement,” the draft resolution says.

Under the so-called safeguards obligations, which are part of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, Iran is legally bound to declare all nuclear material and activities, and allow IAEA inspectors to verify that none of it is being diverted from peaceful uses.

The draft resolution also finds that the IAEA’s “inability … to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful gives rise to questions that are within the competence of the United Nations Security Council, as the organ bearing the main responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security”.

The vote comes at a sensitive time as tensions in the region have been rising, with the US State Department announcing on Wednesday that it is drawing down the presence of people who are not deemed essential to operations in the Middle East.

It also comes as the US and Iran have been holding talks on Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

Oman’s foreign minister said earlier on Thursday that a sixth round of negotiations will be held in his country on Sunday.

The draft resolution makes a direct reference to the US-Iran talks, stressing its “support for a diplomatic solution to the problems posed by the Iranian nuclear programme, including the talks between the United States and Iran, leading to an agreement that addresses all international concerns related to Iran’s nuclear activities, encouraging all parties to constructively engage in diplomacy”.