Polish PM Donald Tusk survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government has survived a vote of confidence in the Polish parliament, with supporters rising and applauding him and chanting his name.

Politicians voted 243-210 in favour of the government. There were no abstentions.

Mr Tusk requested the vote following the defeat of his political ally in the recent presidential election, a loss that left him weakened and in need of a way to reassert his authority.

Mr Tusk has explained the need for the vote by saying that Poland is in a new reality after the election and that he was seeking a new opening.