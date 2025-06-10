Several people dead after shots heard at school in Austria

Several people have been killed at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, authorities said.

Police said they deployed to the school after shots were heard.

The Interior Ministry said there were several deaths but did not specify how many.

There was also no immediate information on any injuries or on the status of the perpetrator.

Special forces were among those sent to the BORG Dreierschutzengasse high school after a call at 10am local time.

Police said on social network X about an hour later that the deployment was ongoing and that it involved a helicopter.

Graz, Austria’s second-biggest city, is located in the south east of the country and has about 300,000 inhabitants.