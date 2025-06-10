Greta Thunberg deported from Israel after Gaza-bound aid ship seized

Activist Greta Thunberg is being deported from Israel after the Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized by the Israeli military.

In a post on X, Israel’s Foreign Ministry shared a photo of Ms Thunberg on a plane, saying that she was heading for France.

Adalah, a legal rights group in Israel representing Ms Thunberg and the other activists, said the Swede, two other campaigners and a journalist had agreed to be deported.

Other activists refused deportation, were being held in detention and their case was set to be heard by Israeli authorities.

Ms Thunberg was one of 12 passengers on board the Madleen, a boat carrying aid destined for people in war-torn Gaza.

The activists said they were protesting against the ongoing war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel says such ships violate its naval blockade of Gaza.