Greta Thunberg arrives in Paris after being deported from Israel

Activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in Paris after being deported from Israel on Tuesday and called for more action to support aid efforts for Gaza.

Speaking upon arrival at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, Ms Thunberg called for the release of the other activists who were detained aboard the Freedom Flotilla.

She described a “quite chaotic and uncertain” situation during the detention.

The Swedish activist said the conditions they faced “are absolutely nothing compared to what people are going through in Palestine and especially Gaza right now”.