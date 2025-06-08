Five killed by Israeli fire near aid points, Palestinians say

At least five people were killed and several others were injured by Israeli fire as they headed to aid distribution points in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian health officials and witnesses have said.

The Israeli military said it fired warning shots at people who approached its forces early on Sunday.

Four bodies were brought to Nasser Hospital in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis. Palestinian witnesses there said Israeli forces had fired on them at about 6am at a roundabout half-a-mile from a site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in the nearby city of Rafah.

The Israeli military said it fired warning shots at people it said were suspects who had advanced towards its forces and ignored warnings to turn away. It said the shooting occurred in an area in southern Gaza that is considered an active combat zone at night.

Al-Awda Hospital said it received the body of a 42-year-old man and 29 people who were injured near another GHF aid distribution point in central Gaza. The military said it fired warning shots in the area at around 6.40am but did not see any casualties.

A GHF spokesperson said there was no violence in or around its distribution sites, all three of which delivered aid on Sunday. The group had closed them temporarily last week to discuss safety measures with the Israeli military and has warned people to stay on designated access routes.

The past two weeks have seen frequent shootings near the new hubs where thousands of desperate Palestinians are being directed to collect food.

Witnesses say nearby Israeli troops have opened fire, and more than 80 people have been killed, according to Gaza hospital officials.

Israel’s military has said it fired warning shots or, in some instances, near individuals approaching its forces.

Desperate Palestinians are being directed to collect food from the new hubs (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Witnesses said Sunday’s shooting in southern Gaza occurred at around 6am, when they were told the site would open. Many had headed towards it early to try and get desperately needed food before the crowds.

Adham Dahman, 30, who was at Nasser Hospital with a bandage on his chin, said a tank had fired at them. “We didn’t know how to escape,” he said. “This is trap for us, not aid.”

Zahed Ben Hassan, another witness, said someone next to him was shot in the head. He said he and others pulled the body from the scene and managed to flee to the hospital.

“They said it was a safe area from 6am until 6pm,” he said. “So why did they start shooting at us? There was light out, and they have their cameras and can clearly see us.”

The hubs are set up inside Israeli military zones – where independent media have no access – and are run by GHF, a new group of mainly American contractors. Israel wants it to replace a system co-ordinated by the United Nations and international aid groups.