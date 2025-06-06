Veterans attend Normandy commemorations on 81st anniversary of D-Day

Veterans gathered in Normandy on Friday to mark the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings – a pivotal moment of the Second World War that eventually led to the collapse of Adolf Hitler’s regime.

Along the coastline and near the D-Day landing beaches, tens of thousands of onlookers attended the commemorations, which included parachute jumps, flyovers, remembrance ceremonies, parades and historical re-enactments.

Many were there to cheer the ever-dwindling number of surviving veterans in their late 90s and older. All remembered the thousands who died.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth commemorated the anniversary of the D-Day landings, in which American soldiers played a leading role, with veterans at the American cemetery overlooking the shore in the village of Colleville-sur-Mer.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth lays a wreath of flowers during the ceremony in Colleville-sur-Mer (Thomas Padilla/AP/PA)

The June 6 1944 invasion of Nazi-occupied France used the largest-ever armada of ships, troops, planes and vehicles to breach Hitler’s defences in western Europe. A total of 4,414 Allied troops were killed on D-Day itself.

In the ensuing Battle of Normandy, 73,000 Allied forces were killed and 153,000 wounded.

The battle – and especially Allied bombings of French villages and cities – killed around 20,000 French civilians between June and August 1944.

The exact German casualties are unknown but historians estimate between 4,000 and 9,000 men were killed, wounded or missing during the D-Day invasion alone.

“The heroism, honour and sacrifice of the Allied forces on D-Day will always resonate with the US armed forces and our allies and partners across Europe,” said Lieutenant General Jason T Hinds, deputy commander of US Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa.

Guests attend the ceremony at the US cemetery (Thomas Padilla/AP/PA)

“Let us remember those who flew and fell. Let us honour those who survived and came home to build a better world.

“Let us ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain by meeting today’s challenges with the same resolve, the same clarity of purpose and the same commitment to freedom.”

Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on D-Day.

Of those, 73,000 were from the United States and 83,000 from Britain and Canada.

Forces from several other countries were also involved, including French troops fighting with General Charles de Gaulle. The Allies faced around 50,000 German forces.

More than two million Allied soldiers, sailors, pilots, medics and other people from a dozen countries were involved in the overall Operation Overlord, the battle to wrest western France from Nazi control that started on D-Day.