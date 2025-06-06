US Supreme Court asked to pause order reinstating Education Department staff

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to pause a court order to reinstate Education Department employees who were fired in mass lay-offs as part of President Donald Trump’s plan to dismantle the agency.

The Justice Department’s emergency appeal to the high court on Friday said US District Judge Myong Joun in Boston exceeded his authority last month when he issued a preliminary injunction reversing the lay-offs of nearly 1,400 people and putting the broader plan on hold.

Mr Joun’s order has blocked one of Mr Trump’s biggest campaign promises and effectively stalled the effort to wind down the department.

A federal appeals court refused to put the order on hold while the administration appealed.