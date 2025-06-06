Trump administration open to discussion on key issues, Merz says

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said his meeting with President Donald Trump convinced him that the US administration is open to discussion on key issues.

Mr Merz described his Oval Office meeting and extended lunch with Mr Trump on Thursday as constructive but also candid, noting the two leaders expressed different views on Ukraine.

He said: “Yesterday, in the meeting at the Oval Office, I expressed a distinctly different position on the topic of Ukraine than the one Trump had taken, and not only was there no objection, but we discussed it in detail again over lunch.”

The White House meeting marked the first time the two sat down in person.

Mr Merz, who became chancellor in May, avoided the kind of confrontations in the Oval Office that have tripped up other world leaders, including Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa.

The German chancellor presented Mr Trump with a gold-framed birth certificate of the president’s grandfather, Friedrich Trump, who emigrated from Kallstadt, Germany.

Mr Trump called Mr Merz a “very good man to deal with”.

The American administration, Mr Merz said, is open to discussion, listens and is willing to accept differing opinions.

He added: “Let’s stop talking about Donald Trump with a raised finger and wrinkled nose. You have to talk with him, not about him.”

Mr Merz said he also met with senators on Capitol Hill, urging them to recognise the scale of Russian rearmament.

“Please take a look at how far Russia’s armament is going, what they are currently doing there; you obviously have no idea what’s happening,” he said he told them.

“In short, you can talk to them, but you must not let yourself be intimidated. I don’t have that inclination anyway.”

Donald Trump (left) greets Friedrich Merz upon his arrival at the White House (Alex Brandon/AP/PA)

Mr Merz, who speaks English fluently, stressed the need for transatlantic trust and said he reminded Mr Trump that allies matter.

“Whether we like it or not, we will remain dependent on the United States of America for a long time,” he said.

“But you also need partners in the world, and the Europeans, especially the Germans, are the best-suited partners.

“This is the difference between authoritarian systems and democracies: authoritarian systems have subordinates. Democracies have partners — and we want to be those partners in Europe and with America.”

He reiterated that the US remains committed to Nato, particularly as Germany and others boost their defence spending.

Mr Trump has in the past suggested the US might abandon its commitments to the alliance if member countries do not meet defence spending targets.

Mr Merz said: “I have absolutely no doubt that the American government is committed to Nato, especially now that we’ve all said we’re doing more.

“We’re ensuring that we can also defend ourselves in Europe, and I believe this expectation was not unjustified.”

“We’ve been the free riders of American security guarantees for years and we’re changing that now.”