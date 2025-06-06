Four killed in Kyiv after Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine

The mayor of Kyiv said a Russian missile and drone attack has killed at least four people and injured 20 others in the capital, amid a wider attack across Ukraine.

Vitali Klitschko said search and rescue operations are under way at several locations in the city.

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv, where falling debris sparked fires across several districts as air defence systems attempted to intercept incoming targets, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Administration.

The capital say several people killed in the strike (AP)

“Our air defence crews are doing everything possible. But we must protect one another – stay safe,” Mr Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Authorities reported damage in several districts, and rescue workers are responding at multiple locations. They urged residents to seek shelter.

In Solomyanskyi district, a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 16-storey residential building.

Residents were urged to take shelter during the strike (AP)

Emergency services evacuated three people from the apartment, and rescue operations are ongoing. Another fire broke out in a metal warehouse.

Mr Tkachenko said the metro tracks between two stations in Kyiv were damaged in the attack, but no fire or injuries were reported.

In northern Chernihiv region, a Shahed drone exploded near an apartment building, shattering windows and doors, according to regional military administration chief Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

He added that explosions from ballistic missiles were also recorded on the outskirts of the city.

The night-time attack came hours after US President Donald Trump said it might be better to let Ukraine and Russia “fight for a while” before pulling them apart and pursuing peace, in comments that were a remarkable detour from Mr Trump’s often-stated appeals to stop the three-year war.

The US leader spoke as he met with Germany’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, who appealed to him as the “key person in the world” who could halt the bloodshed by pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin.