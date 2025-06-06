Ex-girlfriend of Sean Combs tells court of Las Vegas ‘hotel night’

A recent ex-girlfriend of singer Sean “Diddy” Combs returned to the witness stand on Friday in his sex trafficking trial.

The woman using the pseudonym “Jane” previously testified that he pressured her into drug-fuelled sex marathons similar to those described by another former girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Jane is among several witnesses at the trial — now at the end of its fourth week — who accuse Combs of violence, including Cassie.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to running his business empire as a racketeering enterprise that enabled and concealed the abuse of women across two decades. If convicted, he faces 15 years in jail to life imprisonment.

On Friday, prosecutors questioned Jane about sexual subjects, beginning with a 2023 trip to Las Vegas where Jane said she and Combs had a “hotel night” with an “entertainer”.

Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey asked if Combs ever used the word “freak”.

Jane said he would say “he wants his freak” and that she understood that to mean “he wanted me to be wild and sexual”.

Her description of “hotel nights” has closely paralleled Cassie’s earlier testimony about numerous “freak-offs” she had with male sex workers under Combs’ direction.

Jane said during her first day of testimony on Thursday that she repeatedly told Combs, in person and in writing, that she did not want to have sex with other men.

But Combs, who paid her rent and controlled other parts of her life, kept pressuring her and she felt “obligated” to take part in the “hotel nights”, she said.