Trump speaks with Xi amid stalled talks between the US and China over tariffs

US president Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke on Thursday at a time when stalled tariff negotiations between their two countries have impacted global trade.

The conversation was reported by Xinhua, a Chinese state media outlet. The White House did not immediately comment.

Mr Trump had declared one day earlier that it was difficult to reach a deal with Mr Xi.

President Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)

“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!,” Mr Trump posted on Wednesday on his social media site.

Trade negotiations between the United States and China stalled shortly after a May 12 agreement between the two countries to reduce their tariff rates while talks played out.

Behind the gridlock has been the continued competition for an economic edge.